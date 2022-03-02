El Paso-Gridley's convoy passes St. Joseph-Ogden 45-32

Riding a wave of production, El Paso-Gridley dunked St. Joseph-Ogden 45-32 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on March 2.

The Titans made the first move by forging a 11-8 margin over the Spartans after the first quarter.

El Paso-Gridley kept an 18-15 half margin at St. Joseph-Ogden's expense.

El Paso-Gridley's edge showed as it carried a 33-25 lead into the fourth quarter.

