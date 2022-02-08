 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Eureka drums Heyworth in sound fashion 65-44

  • 0

Eureka's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Heyworth 65-44 in Illinois boys basketball on February 8.

Recently on January 28 , Heyworth squared up on Fisher in a basketball game . For more, click here.

Eureka fought to a 36-26 half margin at Heyworth's expense.

Eureka took control in the third quarter with a 65-44 advantage over Heyworth.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Eileen Gu lands first 1620 of her career to win Olympic gold

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Eileen Gu lands first 1620 of her career to win Olympic gold

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News