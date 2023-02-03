Eureka played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Fisher during a 73-43 beating during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
The last time Eureka and Fisher played in a 76-27 game on February 4, 2022. Click here for a recap.
Recently on January 28, Fisher squared off with Catlin Salt Fork in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.