Eureka snatches victory over Heyworth 47-44

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Eureka nabbed it to nudge past Heyworth 47-44 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 17.
Last season, Eureka and Heyworth faced off on February 8, 2022 at Heyworth High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 6, Heyworth faced off against Deer Creek-Mackinaw and Eureka took on Maroa-Forsyth on January 7 at Maroa-Forsyth High School. Click here for a recap.
