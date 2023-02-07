Eureka gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Heyworth 78-51 on February 7 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

The last time Eureka and Heyworth played in a 65-44 game on February 8, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on February 1, Heyworth faced off against Champaign St. Thomas More. For more, click here.