Evanston mauls Champaign Central in strong effort 69-42

Evanston handled Champaign Central 69-42 in an impressive showing on December 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

The first quarter gave Evanston an 18-10 lead over Champaign Central.

The Wildkits fought to a 39-20 intermission margin at the Maroons' expense.

Evanston stormed to a 58-32 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wildkits' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 11-10 points differential.