Explosive start keys Athens' resounding romp over Greenview 72-25

There was no tuning necessary, Athens opened in perfect harmony while drumming Greenview with a strong start on December 9 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Athens drew first blood by forging a 29-6 margin over Greenview after the first quarter.
The Warriors fought to a 49-11 intermission margin at the Bulldogs' expense.
Athens roared to a 64-18 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Warriors' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with an 8-7 points differential.
