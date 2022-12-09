Explosive start keys Athens' resounding romp over Greenview 72-25

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
There was no tuning necessary, Athens opened in perfect harmony while drumming Greenview with a strong start on December 9 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Athens drew first blood by forging a 29-6 margin over Greenview after the first quarter.

The Warriors fought to a 49-11 intermission margin at the Bulldogs' expense.

Athens roared to a 64-18 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Warriors' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with an 8-7 points differential.

Recently on December 2, Athens squared off with Virden North Mac in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

