Extra time is kind to Pleasant Plains in overtime defeat of Bloomington Central Catholic 67-59

Extra action was needed before Pleasant Plains could slip past Bloomington Central Catholic 67-59 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The Cardinals opened with a 20-9 advantage over the Saints through the first quarter.

The Cardinals' offense darted to a 27-16 lead over the Saints at the intermission.

The clock were the only thing that stopped the Cardinals, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 15-7 first overtime period, too.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.