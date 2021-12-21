Extra time is kind to Pleasant Plains in overtime defeat of Bloomington Central Catholic 67-59

Extra action was needed before Pleasant Plains could slip past Bloomington Central Catholic 67-59 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The Cardinals opened with a 20-9 advantage over the Saints through the first quarter.
The Cardinals' offense darted to a 27-16 lead over the Saints at the intermission.
The clock were the only thing that stopped the Cardinals, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 15-7 first overtime period, too.
Recently on December 14 , Pleasant Plains squared up on Decatur St Teresa in a basketball game .
