Extra time is kind to Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin in overtime defeat of Chatham Glenwood 61-56

This thrilling encounter reached extra time before Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin could edge Chatham Glenwood 61-56 on February 4 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Chatham Glenwood started on steady ground by forging a 17-15 lead over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at the end of the first quarter.

Chatham Glenwood took a 29-25 lead over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin heading to halftime locker room.

The Cyclones broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 45-43 lead over the Titans.

The clock was the only thing that stopped Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 5-0 first overtime period, too.

In recent action on January 29, Chatham Glenwood faced off against Champaign Central and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took on Rochester on January 28 at Rochester High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

