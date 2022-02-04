Extra time is kind to Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin in overtime defeat of Chatham Glenwood 61-56

This thrilling encounter reached extra time before Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin could edge Chatham Glenwood 61-56 on February 4 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Chatham Glenwood started on steady ground by forging a 17-15 lead over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at the end of the first quarter.
Chatham Glenwood took a 29-25 lead over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin heading to halftime locker room.
The Cyclones broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 45-43 lead over the Titans.
The clock was the only thing that stopped Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 5-0 first overtime period, too.
