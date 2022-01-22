 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Extra time is kind to Warrensburg-Latham in overtime defeat of New Berlin 59-55

Bonus basketball saw Warrensburg-Latham use the overtime to top New Berlin 59-55 at Warrensburg-Latham High on January 22 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 14, Warrensburg-Latham faced off against Sullivan and New Berlin took on Pleasant Plains on January 14 at New Berlin High School. For a full recap, click here.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 11-11 tie through the first quarter.

