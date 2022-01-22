Extra time is kind to Warrensburg-Latham in overtime defeat of New Berlin 59-55

Bonus basketball saw Warrensburg-Latham use the overtime to top New Berlin 59-55 at Warrensburg-Latham High on January 22 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 14, Warrensburg-Latham faced off against Sullivan and New Berlin took on Pleasant Plains on January 14 at New Berlin High School. For a full recap, click here.
Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 11-11 tie through the first quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.