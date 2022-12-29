Fairbury Prairie Central hustles by Tolono Unity 58-42

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fairbury Prairie Central tipped and eventually toppled Tolono Unity 58-42 at Fairbury Prairie Central High on December 29 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Tolono Unity and Fairbury Prairie Central faced off on January 28, 2022 at Tolono Unity High School. Click here for a recap

Recently on December 17, Tolono Unity squared off with Pleasant Plains in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

