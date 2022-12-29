Fairbury Prairie Central hustles by Tolono Unity 58-42

Fairbury Prairie Central tipped and eventually toppled Tolono Unity 58-42 at Fairbury Prairie Central High on December 29 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Lede AI Sports Desk
