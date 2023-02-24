Fairbury Prairie Central's fast beginning disarmed Monticello, and it was a tell-tale element in Friday's 72-38 decision in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on Feb. 24.
The last time Monticello and Fairbury Prairie Central played in a 55-51 game on Feb. 25, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on Feb. 18, Monticello faced off against Paxton-Buckley-Loda. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.