Fairbury Prairie Central's fast beginning disarmed Monticello, and it was a tell-tale element in Friday's 72-38 decision in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on Feb. 24.

The last time Monticello and Fairbury Prairie Central played in a 55-51 game on Feb. 25, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on Feb. 18, Monticello faced off against Paxton-Buckley-Loda. For a full recap, click here.