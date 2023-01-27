Fairbury Prairie Central narrowly edges Tolono Unity in tight triumph 45-36

Fairbury Prairie Central posted a narrow 45-36 win over Tolono Unity in Illinois boys basketball action on January 27.
Last season, Tolono Unity and Fairbury Prairie Central squared off with January 28, 2022 at Tolono Unity High School last season. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 17, Fairbury Prairie Central faced off against St Joseph-Ogden and Tolono Unity took on Mt Zion on January 21 at Tolono Unity High School. For results, click here.
