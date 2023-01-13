 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Fairbury Prairie Central passes stress test against Rantoul 65-49

  • 0

Fairbury Prairie Central had its hands full but finally brushed off Rantoul 65-49 in Illinois boys basketball on January 13.

Last season, Fairbury Prairie Central and Rantoul faced off on January 14, 2022 at Fairbury Prairie Central High School. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 6, Rantoul faced off against Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Fairbury Prairie Central took on Tolono Unity on December 29 at Fairbury Prairie Central High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis star Naomi Osaka expecting first child

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis star Naomi Osaka expecting first child

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News