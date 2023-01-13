Fairbury Prairie Central passes stress test against Rantoul 65-49

Fairbury Prairie Central had its hands full but finally brushed off Rantoul 65-49 in Illinois boys basketball on January 13.
Last season, Fairbury Prairie Central and Rantoul faced off on January 14, 2022 at Fairbury Prairie Central High School. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 6, Rantoul faced off against Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Fairbury Prairie Central took on Tolono Unity on December 29 at Fairbury Prairie Central High School. Click here for a recap.
