Farmer City Blue Ridge survives close clash with Broadlands Heritage 51-50

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Farmer City Blue Ridge nabbed it to nudge past Broadlands Heritage 51-50 on January 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Farmer City Blue Ridge and Broadlands Heritage faced off on January 14, 2022 at Broadlands Heritage High School. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 17, Broadlands Heritage faced off against Decatur Lutheran and Farmer City Blue Ridge took on Argenta-Oreana on January 17 at Argenta-Oreana High School. For results, click here.

