Farmington slips past Havana 57-48

Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Farmington chalked up in tripping Havana 57-48 at Farmington High on January 3 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Farmington and Havana faced off on January 4, 2022 at Havana High School. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on December 28, Havana squared off with Peoria Quest Charter in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
