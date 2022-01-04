Finding a way: Toledo Cumberland eventually eclipses Broadlands Heritage 66-27

Toledo Cumberland rallied after a first-quarter deficit to knock off Broadlands Heritage 66-27 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 4.
In recent action on December 29, Broadlands Heritage faced off against Indianapolis IMSA North and Toledo Cumberland took on Macon Meridian on December 28 at Macon Meridian High School. For a full recap, click here.
The Hawks authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Pirates 20-13 at the end of the first quarter.
