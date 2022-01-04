Finding a way: Toledo Cumberland eventually eclipses Broadlands Heritage 66-27

Toledo Cumberland rallied after a first-quarter deficit to knock off Broadlands Heritage 66-27 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 4.

The Hawks authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Pirates 20-13 at the end of the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.