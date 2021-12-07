 Skip to main content
Fithian Oakwood clips Champaign St. Thomas More in tight victory 49-47

Tuesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Fithian Oakwood passed in a 49-47 victory at Champaign St. Thomas More's expense in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 7.

Recently on December 1 , Fithian Oakwood squared up on St Joseph-Ogden in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

