Fithian Oakwood comes to play in easy win over Armstrong 68-37

Fithian Oakwood showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Armstrong 68-37 at Armstrong Township High on December 16 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 9, Armstrong faced off against Milford and Fithian Oakwood took on Champaign St. Thomas More on December 6 at Champaign St. Thomas More High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
