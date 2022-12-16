Fithian Oakwood comes to play in easy win over Armstrong 68-37

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fithian Oakwood showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Armstrong 68-37 at Armstrong Township High on December 16 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on December 9, Armstrong faced off against Milford and Fithian Oakwood took on Champaign St. Thomas More on December 6 at Champaign St. Thomas More High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

