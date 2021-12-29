Fithian Oakwood denies Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's challenge 54-44

Playing with a winning hand, Fithian Oakwood trumped Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 54-44 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The first quarter gave the Comets a 17-7 lead over the Falcons.

The Comets kept a 32-22 half margin at the Falcons' expense.

Fithian Oakwood jumped to a 37-34 bulge over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley as the fourth quarter began.

Fithian Oakwood's train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 17-10 points differential.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.