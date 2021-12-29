 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Fithian Oakwood denies Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's challenge 54-44

  • 0

Playing with a winning hand, Fithian Oakwood trumped Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 54-44 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Recently on December 14 , Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley squared up on Paxton-Buckley-Loda in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

The first quarter gave the Comets a 17-7 lead over the Falcons.

The Comets kept a 32-22 half margin at the Falcons' expense.

Fithian Oakwood jumped to a 37-34 bulge over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley as the fourth quarter began.

Fithian Oakwood's train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 17-10 points differential.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Remembering John Madden, coach turned NFL broadcaster, who died at 85

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Remembering John Madden, coach turned NFL broadcaster, who died at 85

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News