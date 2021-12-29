Fithian Oakwood denies Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's challenge 54-44

Playing with a winning hand, Fithian Oakwood trumped Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 54-44 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The first quarter gave the Comets a 17-7 lead over the Falcons.
The Comets kept a 32-22 half margin at the Falcons' expense.
Fithian Oakwood jumped to a 37-34 bulge over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley as the fourth quarter began.
Fithian Oakwood's train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 17-10 points differential.
