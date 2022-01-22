Fithian Oakwood mows down Hoopeston Area 59-29

Fithian Oakwood handled Hoopeston Area 59-29 in an impressive showing in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 22.

The Comets made the first move by forging a 14-7 margin over the Cornjerkers after the first quarter.

Fithian Oakwood's shooting jumped on top to a 32-12 lead over Hoopeston Area at halftime.

Fithian Oakwood's power showed as it carried a 43-23 lead into the fourth quarter.

