Fithian Oakwood mows down Hoopeston Area 59-29

Fithian Oakwood handled Hoopeston Area 59-29 in an impressive showing in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 22.
In recent action on January 11, Fithian Oakwood faced off against Milford and Hoopeston Area took on Catlin Salt Fork on January 18 at Catlin Salt Fork High School. For a full recap, click here.
The Comets made the first move by forging a 14-7 margin over the Cornjerkers after the first quarter.
Fithian Oakwood's shooting jumped on top to a 32-12 lead over Hoopeston Area at halftime.
Fithian Oakwood's power showed as it carried a 43-23 lead into the fourth quarter.
