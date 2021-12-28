Fithian Oakwood sprints past Colfax Ridgeview 59-48

Fithian Oakwood notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Colfax Ridgeview 59-48 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The Comets moved in front of the Mustangs 13-10 to begin the second quarter.
Fithian Oakwood's offense moved to a 32-23 lead over Colfax Ridgeview at the intermission.
The Comets' determination showed as they carried a 51-36 lead into the fourth quarter.
