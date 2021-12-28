Fithian Oakwood sprints past Colfax Ridgeview 59-48

Fithian Oakwood notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Colfax Ridgeview 59-48 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The Comets moved in front of the Mustangs 13-10 to begin the second quarter.

Fithian Oakwood's offense moved to a 32-23 lead over Colfax Ridgeview at the intermission.

The Comets' determination showed as they carried a 51-36 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.