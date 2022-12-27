Fithian Oakwood stops Colfax Ridgeview in snug affair 51-48

Fithian Oakwood walked the high-wire before edging Colfax Ridgeview 51-48 in Illinois boys basketball action on December 27.
Last season, Fithian Oakwood and Colfax Ridgeview faced off on December 28, 2021 at Fithian Oakwood High School. For more, click here.
Recently on December 16, Fithian Oakwood squared off with Armstrong in a basketball game. Click here for a recap
