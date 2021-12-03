Flanagan-Cornell tops Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 60-45

Flanagan-Cornell grabbed a 60-45 victory at the expense of Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Flanagan-Cornell opened with a 17-8 advantage over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley through the first quarter.
Flanagan-Cornell's offense jumped to a 32-18 lead over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at the intermission.
Flanagan-Cornell's edge showed as it carried a 48-34 lead into the fourth quarter.
Lede AI Sports Desk
