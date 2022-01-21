Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Broadlands Heritage 59-29 in Illinois boys basketball on January 21.
In recent action on January 7, Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond faced off against Broadlands Heritage and Broadlands Heritage took on Farmer City Blue Ridge on January 14 at Broadlands Heritage High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.