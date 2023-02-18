Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin did exactly that with a 59-36 win against Westville on Feb. 18 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on Feb. 10, Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin faced off against Catlin Salt Fork . For more, click here. Westville took on Armstrong on Feb. 10 at Armstrong Township High School. For a full recap, click here.
