Flexing muscle: Jacksonville Routt Catholic rolls over Mt. Sterling Brown County 83-53

Jacksonville Routt Catholic swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Mt. Sterling Brown County 83-53 in Illinois boys basketball action on February 11.

The Rockets jumped in front of the Hornets 21-12 to begin the second quarter.

The Rockets' control showed as they carried a 55-38 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.