Flexing muscle: Jacksonville Routt Catholic rolls over Mt. Sterling Brown County 83-53

Jacksonville Routt Catholic swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Mt. Sterling Brown County 83-53 in Illinois boys basketball action on February 11.
The Rockets jumped in front of the Hornets 21-12 to begin the second quarter.
The Rockets' control showed as they carried a 55-38 lead into the fourth quarter.
