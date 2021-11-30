Flexing muscle: Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin rolls over Jacksonville 60-32

Yes, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin looked superb in beating Jacksonville, but no autographs please after its 60-32 victory at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High on November 30 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The Cyclones opened with a 24-9 advantage over the Crimsons through the first quarter.
The Cyclones' offense struck to a 35-19 lead over the Crimsons at the half.
The Cyclones' authority showed as they carried a 53-25 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Cyclones matched the Crimsons' offensive output 7-7 in the final period to thwart any last hopes.
