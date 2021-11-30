Flexing muscle: Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin rolls over Jacksonville 60-32

Yes, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin looked superb in beating Jacksonville, but no autographs please after its 60-32 victory at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High on November 30 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The Cyclones opened with a 24-9 advantage over the Crimsons through the first quarter.

The Cyclones' offense struck to a 35-19 lead over the Crimsons at the half.

The Cyclones' authority showed as they carried a 53-25 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Cyclones matched the Crimsons' offensive output 7-7 in the final period to thwart any last hopes.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.