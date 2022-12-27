Flora denies Macon Meridian's challenge 49-33

Playing with a winning hand, Flora trumped Macon Meridian 49-33 at Macon Meridian High on December 27 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Flora drew first blood by forging a 10-8 margin over Macon Meridian after the first quarter.

The Wolves' offense stormed in front for a 29-12 lead over the Hawks at halftime.

Flora roared to a 40-22 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Hawks tried to respond in the final quarter with a 11-9 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.