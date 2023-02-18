Flora delivered all the smoke to disorient Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond and flew away with a 62-40 win in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on Feb. 18.

Flora drew first blood by forging a 13-6 margin over Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond after the first quarter.

The Wolves fought to a 28-20 half margin at the Knights' expense.

Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 36-32 in the third quarter.

The Wolves' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 26-8 points differential.

