Flora nips Shelbyville in scare 34-31

Flora poked just enough holes in Shelbyville's defense to garner a taut 34-31 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The first quarter gave the Wolves a 12-7 lead over the Rams.

The Wolves' shooting jumped to a 21-10 lead over the Rams at the half.

Flora's influence showed as it carried a 26-20 lead into the fourth quarter.

