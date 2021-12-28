Flora nips Shelbyville in scare 34-31

Flora poked just enough holes in Shelbyville's defense to garner a taut 34-31 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The first quarter gave the Wolves a 12-7 lead over the Rams.
The Wolves' shooting jumped to a 21-10 lead over the Rams at the half.
Flora's influence showed as it carried a 26-20 lead into the fourth quarter.
Recently on December 21 , Shelbyville squared up on Neoga in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Lede AI Sports Desk
