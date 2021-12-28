Galesburg claims gritty victory against Taylorville 53-45

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Galesburg to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Taylorville 53-45 in Illinois boys basketball action on December 28.

Tough to find an edge early, the Silver Streaks and the Tornadoes fashioned a 9-9 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Tornadoes proved they would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 27-25 advantage over the Silver Streaks at the half.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with the Silver Streaks and the Tornadoes locked in a 35-35 stalemate.

The Silver Streaks hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with an 18-10 advantage in the frame.

