 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Galesburg claims gritty victory against Taylorville 53-45

  • 0

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Galesburg to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Taylorville 53-45 in Illinois boys basketball action on December 28.

Recently on December 21 , Taylorville squared up on Effingham in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Tough to find an edge early, the Silver Streaks and the Tornadoes fashioned a 9-9 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Tornadoes proved they would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 27-25 advantage over the Silver Streaks at the half.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with the Silver Streaks and the Tornadoes locked in a 35-35 stalemate.

The Silver Streaks hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with an 18-10 advantage in the frame.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Tarasenko says he's disappointed to miss Olympics

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Tarasenko says he's disappointed to miss Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News