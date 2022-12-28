Galesburg posts win at Taylorville's expense 66-49

Galesburg trucked Taylorville on the road to a 66-49 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Galesburg moved in front of Taylorville 16-15 to begin the second quarter.

A half tie at 29-29 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Galesburg took control in the third quarter with a 46-40 advantage over Taylorville.

There was no room for doubt as the Silver Streaks added to their advantage with a 20-9 margin in the closing period.