Galesburg posts win at Taylorville's expense 66-49

Galesburg trucked Taylorville on the road to a 66-49 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Galesburg moved in front of Taylorville 16-15 to begin the second quarter.
A half tie at 29-29 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Galesburg took control in the third quarter with a 46-40 advantage over Taylorville.
There was no room for doubt as the Silver Streaks added to their advantage with a 20-9 margin in the closing period.
Last season, Galesburg and Taylorville squared off with December 28, 2021 at Galesburg High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 17, Taylorville faced off against Rochester and Galesburg took on Danville on December 21 at Galesburg High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
