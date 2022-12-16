Georgetown La Salette clips Georgetown-Ridge Farm in tight tilt 47-39

With little to no wiggle room, Georgetown La Salette nosed past Georgetown-Ridge Farm 47-39 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Georgetown-Ridge Farm and Georgetown La Salette faced off on December 2, 2021 at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 10, Georgetown La Salette faced off against Oblong-Palestine-Hutsonville and Georgetown-Ridge Farm took on Cissna Park on December 10 at Cissna Park High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.