Georgetown Notre Dame de La Salette boys slips past Westville 58-56

Georgetown Notre Dame de La Salette boys found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Westville 58-56 on December 17 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 3, Georgetown Notre Dame de La Salette Boys faced off against Watseka and Westville took on Georgetown-Ridge Farm on December 10 at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.