 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Georgetown Notre Dame de La Salette boys takes a toll on Chrisman 64-47

  • 0

Georgetown Notre Dame de La Salette boys tipped and eventually toppled Chrisman 64-47 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Recently on February 12 , Georgetown Notre Dame de La Salette Boys squared up on Chicago Providence St Mel in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Changing Justin Fields path in year 2

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pana escapes St. Joseph-Ogden 59-54

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Pana wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 59-54 over St. J…

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Changing Justin Fields path in year 2

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News