Georgetown-Ridge Farm pockets solid victory over Catlin Salt Fork 56-55

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Georgetown-Ridge Farm nabbed it to nudge past Catlin Salt Fork 56-55 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

The Storm authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Buffaloes 10-9 at the end of the first quarter.

Catlin Salt Fork climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 23-18 lead at half.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Georgetown-Ridge Farm and Catlin Salt Fork locked in a 48-48 stalemate.

The Buffaloes avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via an 8-7 stretch over the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.