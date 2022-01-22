Georgetown-Ridge Farm pockets solid victory over Catlin Salt Fork 56-55

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Georgetown-Ridge Farm nabbed it to nudge past Catlin Salt Fork 56-55 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
The Storm authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Buffaloes 10-9 at the end of the first quarter.
Catlin Salt Fork climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 23-18 lead at half.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Georgetown-Ridge Farm and Catlin Salt Fork locked in a 48-48 stalemate.
The Buffaloes avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via an 8-7 stretch over the final quarter.
