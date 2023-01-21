Georgetown-Ridge Farm stops Westville in snug affair 37-36

Georgetown-Ridge Farm didn't flinch, finally repelling Westville 37-36 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 21.
The last time Georgetown-Ridge Farm and Westville played in a 56-49 game on December 10, 2021. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 14, Georgetown-Ridge Farm faced off against Hoopeston and Westville took on Marshall on January 7 at Marshall High School. Click here for a recap.
