Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Eureka still prevailed 46-36 against Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 10.

Last season, Eureka and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley faced off on February 11, 2022 at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School. For results, click here.

