Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley clips Paxton-Buckley-Loda in tight tilt 41-37

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley topped Paxton-Buckley-Loda 41-37 in a tough tilt during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Last season, Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley squared off with December 14, 2021 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 17, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley faced off against Roanoke-Benson and Paxton-Buckley-Loda took on Shelbyville on December 16 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.