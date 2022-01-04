Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley soars over Fisher 65-35

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's river of points eventually washed away Fisher in a 65-35 offensive cavalcade in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The first quarter gave Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley a 16-5 lead over Fisher.
The Falcons registered a 38-20 advantage at intermission over the Bunnies.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley roared in front of Fisher 46-25 to begin the fourth quarter.
In recent action on December 21, Fisher faced off against Cerro Gordo and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley took on Fithian Oakwood on December 29 at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School. For a full recap, click here.
