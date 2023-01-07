Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley sprints past Hoopeston 59-40

No quarter was granted as Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley blunted Hoopeston's plans 59-40 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 7.
In recent action on December 28, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley faced off against Clinton and Hoopeston took on Fisher on December 29 at Hoopeston Area High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.