Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley trips Clinton in tenacious tussle 58-52

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Clinton 58-52 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley moved in front of Clinton 16-15 to begin the second quarter.
The Maroons took a 29-20 lead over the Falcons heading to the intermission locker room.
The scoreboard showed Clinton with a 44-43 lead over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley heading into the third quarter.
The Falcons hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 15-8 advantage in the frame.
In recent action on December 22, Clinton faced off against Farmer City Blue Ridge and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley took on Paxton-Buckley-Loda on December 14 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.