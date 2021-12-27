 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley trips Clinton in tenacious tussle 58-52

  • 0

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Clinton 58-52 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley moved in front of Clinton 16-15 to begin the second quarter.

The Maroons took a 29-20 lead over the Falcons heading to the intermission locker room.

The scoreboard showed Clinton with a 44-43 lead over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley heading into the third quarter.

The Falcons hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 15-8 advantage in the frame.

In recent action on December 22, Clinton faced off against Farmer City Blue Ridge and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley took on Paxton-Buckley-Loda on December 14 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Matt Nagy expects to finish season

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Matt Nagy expects to finish season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News