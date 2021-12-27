Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley trips Clinton in tenacious tussle 58-52

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Clinton 58-52 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley moved in front of Clinton 16-15 to begin the second quarter.

The Maroons took a 29-20 lead over the Falcons heading to the intermission locker room.

The scoreboard showed Clinton with a 44-43 lead over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley heading into the third quarter.

The Falcons hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 15-8 advantage in the frame.

