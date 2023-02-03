The end of regulation merely triggered time for more action, before Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley topped Colfax Ridgeview 55-53 in OT in Illinois boys basketball on February 3.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.