Gilman Iroquois West tacks win on Westville 49-29

Gilman Iroquois West showered the scoreboard with points to drown Westville 49-29 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 11.
In recent action on January 4, Gilman Iroquois West faced off against Georgetown-Ridge Farm and Westville took on Cissna Park on January 4 at Westville High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
