Gilman Iroquois West tops Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 62-52

Gilman Iroquois West tipped and eventually toppled Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 62-52 at Gilman Iroquois West High on February 19 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave the Raiders a 13-9 lead over the Falcons.

Gilman Iroquois West's shooting moved to a 30-22 lead over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at the intermission.

Gilman Iroquois West's upper hand showed as it carried a 45-39 lead into the fourth quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Raiders outscored the Falcons 17-13 in the final period.

Recently on February 11 , Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley squared up on Eureka in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

