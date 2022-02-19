Gilman Iroquois West tops Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 62-52

Gilman Iroquois West tipped and eventually toppled Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 62-52 at Gilman Iroquois West High on February 19 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave the Raiders a 13-9 lead over the Falcons.

Gilman Iroquois West's shooting moved to a 30-22 lead over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at the intermission.

Gilman Iroquois West's upper hand showed as it carried a 45-39 lead into the fourth quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Raiders outscored the Falcons 17-13 in the final period.

