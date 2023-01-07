Glasford Illini Bluffs prevails over Athens 60-34

Glasford Illini Bluffs played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Athens during a 60-34 beating on January 7 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Glasford Illini Bluffs darted in front of Athens 22-12 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers registered a 37-16 advantage at intermission over the Warriors.

Glasford Illini Bluffs charged to a 48-26 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Tigers, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 12-8 final quarter, too.