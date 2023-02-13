Glasford Illini Bluffs rolled past Mason City Illini Central for a comfortable 69-36 victory on February 13 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on February 3, Glasford Illini Bluffs faced off against Hartsburg-Emden . For a full recap, click here. Mason City Illini Central took on Stanford Olympia on February 7 at Mason City Illini Central High School. For results, click here.
