Glendale Nicolet barely beats Urbana 60-53

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Glendale Nicolet did just enough to beat Urbana 60-53 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Glendale Nicolet and Urbana faced off on January 8, 2022 at Glendale Nicolet High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 16, Urbana faced off against Chicago Vocational. Click here for a recap.
