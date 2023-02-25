Grayslake Westlake Christian swapped jabs before dispatching Arthur Christian 57-51 at Arthur Christian High on Feb. 25 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Grayslake Westlake Christian and Arthur Christian squared off with Dec. 29, 2021 at Grayslake Westlake Christian Academy last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on Feb. 11, Arthur Christian faced off against DeLand-Weldon. For a full recap, click here.